Maura Higgins makes her way to ‘Love Island’ USA

Irish media personality Maura Higgins has made her way over to the US version of Love Island, being the first UK star to do so. To add to the major news, Bobby Holland Hanton has now confirmed that they are in a relationship.

31-year-old Maura came in on fourth place in the fifth part of the UK iteration of the series. Now, as it was revealed on Love Island US' Instagram page, she will be working as the social media ambassador ahead of the upcoming season.





Bobby also made use of his Instagram page to proudly show off a picture of the pair holding hands while Maura seemingly donned the very same dress she wore for her photoshoot for the show which was released before the season starts on Tuesday.

Soon after the post was made, the comments section was filled to the brim with fans expressing their excitement over the news.

In the picture posted by Bobby, he shows off his Rolex-clad wrist along with a clip which showed him spending time with Lisa Snowdon. It was revealed earlier this week by MailOnline that Bobby is actually a father of one whose new romance is supported by his former wife.