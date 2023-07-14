Fox News veteran Geraldo Rivera speaks up on 'Toxic Relationship' and Tucker Carlson feud

Veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera. Screenshot of Fox News

Veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera opened up about a toxic relationship with a male co-host and a longstanding feud with Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson. Rivera, who recently departed from the right-wing network after 23 years, shed light on the internal dynamics and controversies at Fox News during his tenure.

In a candid interview with The View on Thursday, Rivera disclosed that he had a "very toxic relationship" with an unnamed male co-host on the panel show "The Five," which eventually led to his departure. He expressed frustration over the lack of objective judgment in their disputes, claiming that network executives always favoured his co-host. While he did not reveal the co-host's identity, he acknowledged frequent on-air sparring with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld.

"'My appearances, I had two, three appearances scheduled weekly, then bi-weekly, then monthly then they kind of disappeared, they were canceled at the last day you know right before I was supposed to go on, so I was really ticked off," he fumed.

Furthermore, Rivera held no reservations in expressing his disdain for Tucker Carlson and vowed to "never forgive" him for his coverage of the events surrounding January 6. He criticised Carlson's promotion of conspiracy theories and downplaying of the violent Capitol riots. Rivera's strong stance against Carlson and Fox News' coverage showcased a significant departure from his once-conservative viewpoints.

Geraldo Rivera's journalistic career spans several decades and is marked by notable achievements. He gained national recognition for his investigative reporting on the horrific conditions and abuse at the Staten Island facility, Willowbrook State School, and Rockland County's Letchworth Village. Rivera's exposé on these institutions earned him a Peabody Award and widespread acclaim.

Rivera also made headlines with his controversial interview of Casey Anthony, where he called her a "selfish, narcissistic, self-involved s***." Throughout his career, he fearlessly confronted racism, as exemplified by an incident on his talk show when he suffered a broken nose while defending a black guest against a racist guest's derogatory remarks.

During his time at Fox News, Rivera had been a correspondent at large and hosted the recap and retrospective program "Cops: All Access" on the network's streaming service, FOX Nation.