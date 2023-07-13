Margot Robbie is a true ‘Love Island’ fan at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ekin-Su Culcologlu, who won season eight of 'Love Island', displayed several shots with Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie made no secret of her love towards Love Island as she rushed to greet the stars from the show at the Barbie premiere. She wasted no time in snapping selfies with Danica Taylor, Davide Sanclimenti, Liberty Poole and Ekin-Su Culcologlu.

Ekin-Su, who went on to win season eight of Love Island, displayed several of her shots with Margot as the pair posed in front of the logo for Barbie.

Joining the star list was her former beau, 28-year-old David who also managed to get a picture with Margot, writing: “I’m a Barbie man, in a Barbie world.”

Talking about her favourite season of the show, she claimed that Ekin-Su and David's season was “the best Love Island season ever” as she added: “Paige [Thorne] has probably been my favourite — but for pure entertainment, I think Davide and Ekin-Su have made the season.”

She went on to explain the adoration she feels for the show, saying: “Love Island reminds me of living in London — watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work.”

She also went on to capture snaps with Liberty and Danica whom she bumped into during the premiere as well. Liberty captioned their snap, writing: “Little old me with my barbie wall paper when I was 4 years old would never of dreamed I’d be at the official barbie premiere meeting my favourite actress 20 years later. Am I dreaming right now !! Thank you so much for having me.”