Jordan Henderson considers tempting offer from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson, English football player and Liverpool captain. — AFP/File

English football player and Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, is likely to end his 12-year association with the British club to move on to a lucrative offer from a new Saudi Steven Gerrard-owned club, Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq is striving hard to sign the Liverpool captain, who initially had reservations about leaving Anfield and moving to the Middle East with his family. However, the 33-year-old midfielder is now considering the two-year contract offer that would double his weekly wage of £200,000, with the added possibility of a third year.



A formal bid from Al-Ettifaq has not yet been submitted to Liverpool, but it is likely that one will be made in the upcoming days if Henderson is willing to consider the unexpected transfer.

The midfielder is expected to hold discussions with manager Jürgen Klopp this week to assess his prospects of regular playing time for his existing club in the upcoming season. The outcome of these talks could influence the footballer's decision as he weighs his options.

Henderson, during the previous season, made 43 appearances for Liverpool and still has two years remaining on his contract. He continues to be an indispensable leader both on and off the field for the team, especially after former vice-captain James Milner's departure, who joined Brighton this summer, while Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain exit on free transfers has further changed the midfield landscape.