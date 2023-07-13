Star-studded Oppenheimer cast poses playfully in London ahead of movie release

The highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, had its cast radiating with excitement during a recent photocall in London.

Their infectious energy stood in stark contrast to the destructive tone of the upcoming movie.

Among them, Cillian Murphy was seen engaging in a playful manner with co-stars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

Cillian Murphy posing between co-stars Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt

The movie Oppenheimer is about the life of a nuclear physicist, also known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, and covers the events leading to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The horror and thriller, bio-graphic movie is being hailed by pundits as one of the best works by Christopher Nolan. The cast of the movie seemed relaxed after the difficult and dark time filming.

The cast was seen playfully posing and grinning in front of the cameras.

The star-studded cast didn't disappoint their fans who gathered at Trafalgar Square to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor.

Former Marvel star known for his portrayal of the Ironman character, Robert Downey Jr was equally enjoying the occasion with playfully and confidently pointing towards the camera lens.

Robert Downey Jr.'s karate pose delights fans at Oppenheimer photocall

He even posed in a karate position for gathered fans.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the same date as Barbie, fans are expecting a tough battle between the two at the box office.