VIDEO: Ronaldo's magic reaches to wedding as guests imitate 'Siu' celebration

Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — Twitter/@paniciple

Cristiano Ronaldo's magic has not only taken over the football field but also reached wedding ceremonies as recently groomsmen imitated his iconic "Siu" celebration at an event.

According to Sportskeeda, many people including his fellow footballers, athletes, fans and supporters have imitated his celebratory style and this time, it's a group of groomsmen.

The Al-Nassr forward's style is so unique that many can't help themselves to recreate it. Recently, a group was recorded dancing and clapping to music before pausing and delivering "Siu" collectively.



However, this wasn't the first time that Ronaldo's celebration was imitated at a wedding as groomsmen have regularly opted to use this iconic celebration.

Ronaldo has celebrated his goals many times with the "Siuuu" celebration during his career. He even talked about it several times and how it started back in 2019.

“I started to say ‘Si’ — it’s like ‘Yes’ — when I was in Real Madrid. When we would win, everyone would say ‘Siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural," he said during an interview.

This shows how Ronaldo is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete whose influence is taking hold in popular culture, among the old and youth.

