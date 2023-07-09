Drake wonders ‘is the world homophobic?’ amid backlash over pink nail paint

Drake says Lil Yatchy told him to paint his nails so he'd stop biting them

Drake is standing up for himself after sporting painted nails. The 36-year-old rapper, posted several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram over the weekend, one of which showed him wearing pink nail polish.

"I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of 'what ifs' and not your list of 'and what nots,' " Her Loss rapper captioned the post.

Lil Yachty praised Drake's huge diamond earrings in the photo's comment section, but Drake used the opportunity to playfully banter with his friend about his painted nails.

"GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it," Drake wrote. "Wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

In response, Yachty, 25, wrote, "woo-sah brother, [you're] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF."

Drake's recent remarks about his nails came a few months after he and 21 Savage dropped their single Rich Flex, which led fans playfully mocking the rapper for his playful tone on the track, insinuating that he was being flirtatious with his collaborator with the line, "21, can you do somethin' for me?"

Currently, Drake is hitting the road alongside 21 Savage, as they kicked off their It's All a Blur Tour in Chicago on Wednesday.