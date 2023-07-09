Dame Joan Collins debunks wealthy image: 'I work because I have to'

Dame Joan Collins has recently voiced her astonishment at the widespread assumption that she possesses enough wealth to retire comfortably.

In a surprising revelation, she shared that she is unable to stop working due to not being financially affluent.

The 90-year-old showbiz icon even after being in the showbiz industry since the 1950s is not rich enough to retire.

The showbiz icon possesses a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has assured her fans that even though she has to keep working to fund her lifestyle but she absolutely loves her work, reports Metro.

In an interview with The Times, she said, "I work because I have to make a living."

She expressed her astonishment over people thinking that she could throw a towel altogether, saying, 'What kind of money do you think I have?'

The actress possesses properties in London, LA, and France and the money she earns is used to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

She said, "I deserve the lifestyle that I work for.' adding that she had told her family that they won't be sitting in the economy anytime soon.

She also reiterated, "I work because I love it."

"The roar of the grease paint and the smell of the crowd gets me out of bed every day," she told.

Dame Joans when probed about death told that she's not afraid of dying.