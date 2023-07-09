Tension mounts as Headingley prepares for anohter nail-biting Ashes showdown

Australia´s players wait for a review that ruled in favour of England´s Ben Duckett on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023.—AFP

A vibrant atmosphere enveloped Headingley as passionate England fans, refusing to leave, belted out their iconic anthem, "Don't take me home." The allure of the famous Western Terrace enticed some supporters to camp out if given the chance. Once again, Headingley is poised to witness an epic encounter.

There's an undeniable connection between the Ashes and Sundays, as seen in the gripping finales at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge in 2005, Ben Stokes' heroic performance in Leeds in 2019, and the dramatic conclusion at Lord's last week. Sunday promises to be another captivating day, filled with moments that will leave spectators squirming in their seats. The uncertainty of edges, the agonising wait for reviews – cricket has a way of putting fans through emotional turmoil.

The ongoing Ashes series has enthralled audiences with its intense matches, and Saturday's action squeezed into a shorter time frame, was no exception. England seemed to gain control with four quick wickets, but Travis Head, in a Ben Stokes-like display, made sure the contest remained unpredictable. Stuart Broad eventually halted Head's assault, but not before the Australian batsman left a lasting impression.

Chris Woakes, making a remarkable comeback after a long absence, played a pivotal role for England. Despite personal doubts and injury setbacks, Woakes demonstrated his reliability as an all-rounder. His dismissals, including that of Mitchell Marsh, showcased his skill and determination. Woakes expressed his joy at being back in front of a home crowd, savouring the electric atmosphere that ignites his performance.

As England faces a challenging target of 251 runs, memories of their historic chases against India and New Zealand come to mind. The team understands the significance of this moment, knowing that defeat would shatter their Ashes aspirations and hand Australia their first series victory in England since 2001. Woakes acknowledged the mixture of excitement and nerves as they prepare for the run chase, driven by the desire to win the Test and keep the series alive.

Headingley's history serves as a backdrop, evoking memories of the unforgettable 2019 match. The prospect of another heroic performance, akin to Ben Stokes' remarkable innings, fuels anticipation. If history repeats itself by 4 pm on Sunday, fans in the stands may need assistance leaving the stadium. Brace yourself for another thrilling Ashes showdown at Headingley, where nail-biting moments are guaranteed.