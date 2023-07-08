Elton John and David Furnish plan to ‘have more children’ after singer’s last tour





Elton John, 76 and his husband David Furnish 60 have expanded their family with a new addition, an adorable labrador puppy named Jacob. However, according to sources from RadarOnline, they are not planning to stop there.

"Once Elton completes his final tour, he and David are planning to have more children," confided a source.

"Selling out stadiums and writing songs that will live forever is thrilling, but it just can't compare to being a dad to Zachary and Elijah," the insider shared and added that "if Al Pacino can become a dad again at 83, there's no reason Elton can't have more kids at 76."

In 2005, Elton John married David Furnish. They became parents for the first time on Christmas Day in 2010, when their son Zachary was born via a surrogate.

Zachary is now 12 years old. Elijah, their second son, was born in January 2013, completing their family.

Furnish disclosed that they planned to be honest with their sons about their birth stories.

"We kept a scrapbook for Zachary with all his scans, emails with the surrogate and key moments from the surrogacy, and we are doing the same for Elijah,” he told People.

"All we hope is that Zachary and Elijah are healthy and happy,” he continued. “They will always be able to rely on us for total love and support, and we hope they grow up to live their own lives and be who they want to be, not who we want them to be.”