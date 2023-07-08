Warning for those using ChatGPT

The federal government has recently issued an advisory warning users of the cyber security threats of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool for writing launched last year.
In its advisory, the Cabinet Division warned that even though the Microsoft-backed AI tool has gained "explosive" popularity since its launch, it carried critical risks in the realms of leading cyber threats, such as phishing and malware development.
"To prevent the menace of such AI-enabled exploitation, extreme caution, due diligence and due care is to be practiced on a proactive basis," the advisory stated.
It further shared guidelines for users' safety.
Following is a non-exhaustive list of ways malicious actors can use ChatGPT:
a. Malware generation: Malware generation by ChatGPT is no longer a mere theoretical possibility. Its use is already gaining traction and is under discussion in various Dark Web forums.
b. Phishing emails: ChatGPT has demonstrated capability to generate extremely convincing phishing and spear-phishing emails, which carry the possibility and probability of slipping through email provider’s spam-filters.
c. Scam website: With the lowered bar for code generation, ChatGPT can help less-skilled threat actors effortlessly build malicious websites such as masqueraded and phishing-landing pages. For example, malicious actors with zero to little skill can clone an existing website with ChatGPT and then modify it, build fake e-commerce websites or run a site with scareware scams, etc.
d. Disinformation campaigns: With ChatGPT, users have access to software that is able to write extremely convincing prose, generate thousands of fake news stories and social media posts in a fraction of time.
a. Prevention against phishing emails:
b. Anti-masquerading guidelines
(1) Administrators
(2) End-users
(3) Guidelines for ChatGPT users
(4) In case of encountering a security issue while using ChatGPT, please report it immediately to Open AI.
Departments to undertake following actions as preventive measures:
