Taylor Swift surprises fans by inviting Taylor Lautner and Joey King onstage for a special appearance

Taylor Swift, 33, had an exciting surprise for her fans during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. At the concert held at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift unveiled a brand-new music video for her song "I Can See You". The video features notable actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner, who served as inspiration for Swift's previous song "Back to December" from the Speak Now album.

To the audience's astonishment, Swift invited King, Lautner, and Presley Cash onto the stage to debut the music video. This unexpected appearance added to the excitement of the evening. Both King and Presley had previously appeared in Swift's "Mean" music video further highlighting their connection to her creative endeavors.

Interestingly, the surprise unveiling coincided with the release of the highly anticipated re-recording of Swift's 2010 album, "Speak Now" (Taylor's Version). This updated record includes new renditions of the original album tracks and previously released bonus songs. Additionally, it features six new "from the vault" tracks, featuring collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Swift had announced the release date of this album back in May, emphasizing that the songs hold a significant personal meaning to her. She described them as compositions marked by their raw honesty, unfiltered diary-like confessions and a touch of nostalgic longing.

Overall, the concert in Kansas City became a memorable event for Swift's fans, who not only witnessed an incredible live performance, but were also treated to the premiere of her latest music video along with the highly anticipated release of the re-recorded Speak Now album.