'Oppenheimer' cast shares verdict on Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy's co-stars give insights about the weight the actor carries for the father of the atomic bomb role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
In a chat with People, Emily Blunt with her fellow actors revealed the pressure the Inception actor had to face to play the character.
“We were all in the same hotel,” she continued. “We only had each other. Me and Matt were roommates and were like, ‘Let’s go to have dinner.’”
Adding, “The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” the Edge of Tomorrow actor said.
“Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.”
Matt Damon chimed in, “He couldn’t. His brain was just too full."
However, the Batman star clarified, “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming.”
Earlier, Nolan teased Oppenheimer saying people had left early viewers “devastated”.
“They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings,” the British-American director said.
