‘The Nun II’: Valak is back for power in bone-chilling new trailer





Fans of The Conjuring universe are about to be thrilled yet again as Warner Bros. Pictures have dropped the first trailer of the next installment from the franchise: The Nun II.

The sequel to the 2018 horror epic The Nun will once again feature Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) facing the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons).

Directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed horror hits like The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), the movie is set in 1956 France as strange incidents in a school lead its students to bone-chilling sightings of the Nun.

Written by Akela Cooper, who also penned the well-received horror movies M3GAN and Malignant, the movie will delve deeper into the story of Valak as a demon that “was once an angel”. “Rejected by God” and “stripped of its power,” Valak returns to regain that power.

Director Chaves spoke about The Nun II’s connection to The Conjuring universe, saying, "Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline. There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."



The Nun II will bow in theaters on September 18.