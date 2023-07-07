Kesha stuns in a simple black dress as she promotes her album 'Gag Order'

Kesha opted for an understated yet elegant look as she promoted her latest album, Gag Order, at a record store in Long Beach, California.

Sporting a plain black dress, the 30-year-old singer exuded sophistication with a short-sleeved top and a flowing long skirt. To complete her ensemble, the Los Angeles native wore white socks and black sneakers, while stylish black sunglasses served as her chosen accessory.



With her blonde hair flowing down in loose curls below her shoulders, Kesha exuded confidence as she greeted her fans at the album signing event. She raised her arms in a welcoming gesture and flashed a bright smile, receiving warm embraces and taking selfies with her devoted supporters.

"Gag Order," Kesha's fifth studio album, was released in May through Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. Produced by Rick Rubin, the album delves into Kesha's journey of overcoming trauma and depression, specifically related to her legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke (Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald), aged 49.

Last month, Kesha and Dr. Luke issued a joint statement, revealing that they had reached a settlement, thereby resolving a series of lawsuits and countersuits that had spanned since October 2014.