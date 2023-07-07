PCB offers chief selector post to Mohammad Hafeez, say sources

Undated image of Mohammad Hafeez. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) newly-appointed management committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has offered former Test cricketer Mohammad Hafeez the post of the national team's chief selector, sources said Friday.

Ashraf met Hafeez — who retired in 2022 — on Thursday to offer him the key post in the new setup, the sources said, adding that the cricketer-turned-analyst asked for some time to consider the offer.

Reportedly, the current chief selector, Haroon Rashid, will soon be removed from his post.

During the meeting, Hafeez congratulated Ashraf for becoming the new head of PCB.

"Zaka Ashraf is a good administrator. I honestly respect him a lot. I will consider a good offer to serve Pakistan cricket," the former all-rounder said.

Apart from Hafeez, former Test cricketers Younis Khan, Mohsin Hassan Khan, Saleem Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar will likely get important positions in the PCB.



The federal government, on July 5, had appointed Ashraf as the chairman of management committee.

The federal government approved the committee's formation through the circulation of a summary.

The 10-member committee has been placed in charge for a period of four months.

A new chief election commissioner was also appointed, with Mahmood Iqbal replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

The names of the 10-member committee are as follows:

Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khuwaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik.