Mark Zuckerburg vs Elon Musk: Meta founder takes jab at Twitter CEO

Hours after Mark Zuckerberg rolled out Threads on Thursday — days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk came under fire for limiting the number of tweets people could view per day — the Meta founder posted on Twitter for the first time in over a decade, taking a jab at Musk.
Meta officially launched Threads earlier today — apparently capitalising on the extensive backlash Musk has faced fire for his recent policy changes on Twitter.
Not long after the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg took to Twitter — roughly 11 years after his last tweet — to share a famous meme of identical Spider-Men facing off.
This tweet is Zuckerberg's first since 2012 and comes two weeks after the news that the two CEOs were interested in a cage fight.
Hours after Zuckerberg's tweet, Musk retorted with a jab on Instagram.
Taking to his own platform, he wrote: "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."
It is clear that the Meta CEO is capitalising on controversial decisions made by Twitter CEO.
Musk — who acquired the company for $44 billion in October — downsized the company soon after he took over and fired thousands of employees.
He then changed content moderation policies and made Twitter verification a paid service, putting users and advertisers through several technical challenges.
Moreover, Musk's latest decision to limit the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots — earned him great backlash from users across the globe.
“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.
“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
