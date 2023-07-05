Prince Harry tells Meghan Markle they 'don't need Taylor Swift to reinvent themselves'

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan have been urged to make some serious efforts to prove their skills if they really want to win the Hollywood as they are being shunned by some of their celebrity friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who ditched the UK for the US in 2020, have been dealt a new blow following the collapse of their $25million (£20million) deal with the audio streaming giant. The couple have also been branded a "Hollywood flop" and 'talentless'.

The Duchess had her heart set on interviewing Taylor Swift on Archetypes, but the Anti-Hero singer turned down the offer, making excuses about her busy tour schedule.



"Meghan had Taylor at the top of her dream guest list and felt confident she'd get her on board. She really admires her as someone who embodies feminist values," a source has claimed.

The Mirror, citing the source, reports, it was a "huge blow" for Meghan when the news of Taylor's snub was leaked. They said it serves as "another brutal reminder that others are trying to knock her and Harry down".

Previously, The Guardian branded the Sussexes as "talentless", while the Wall Street Journal called the couple a "self-made Hollywood flop".

The source, speaking to Heat Magazine, claimed The Duke has tried to reassure the former Suits star that they still have other connections they can use to help build their brand.

"Harry reminds Meghan all the time that they have other celebrity friends and connections - they don't need Taylor Swift to reinvent themselves or make Archewell a success story.

"However, it's still a big blow and highly embarrassing. To say Meghan's annoyed that they still seem to be a laughing stock is one hell of an understatement," they said.