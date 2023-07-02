Maddie Ziegler addresses her friendship with Sia: ‘guardian angel’

Maddie Ziegler has recently addressed her close friendship with Sia on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast this week.



Maddie recalled the first time that she was ever approached by the singer.

“She was a huge fan of the show I was on. She tweeted me when I was 11 and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you. Be in my music video,’” stated Maddie.

Maddie, who rose to fame for her reality TV series, Dance Moms, continued, “I didn’t know who she was. We got in contact with her people, and I literally flew to LA two weeks later and filmed the music video for Chandelier.”

Praising Sia during her interview, Maddie stated, “She really felt like a guardian angel to me at that time. She, like, saved me from that show and everything I was doing.”

“I couldn’t believe that she came into my life, and I was so grateful. And I think now, looking back, I really am able to understand all that she did for me,” remarked Maddie.

When Emily questioned Maddie what it was like having the “huge responsibility” of working so closely with Sia and becoming “a part of her identity” when she was just a child.

“The first video, I was like, ‘You’re not in it? This is just me?’ And [Sia] was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t show my face,’” she recalled.

Following her first music video, Sia asked would she be in her next two videos and be her muse and do everything with her

“I was like, ‘Yeah!’ Like, I was 11,” mentioned the actress.

However, Maddie confessed that Sia “apologised” to her for putting her under “so much pressure” at such a young age.

“She apologises to me. She was like, ‘I just feel like that’s so much pressure,’ and I was like, ‘No, that was actually some of the best moments of my entire life,” added Maddie.