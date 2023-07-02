John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spend family day at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were dressed in Barbie inspired attire for their Malibu Dreamhouse outing

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently enjoyed a Barbie-themed vacation at the Malibu Dreamhouse, a renovated Airbnb property, as a tribute to the new Barbie movie featuring Ken as the host.

Teigen shared pictures of their family trip on Instagram, playfully quipping that they stayed at Ken's place.



The couple seemed to be big fans of the iconic doll, as they were spotted wearing outfits similar to Ken's during their stay.

Teigen wore an oversized Western shirt with a neck scarf, while the 12-time Grammy winner donned a denim trucker vest, both of which were also worn by Ryan Gosling in his role as Ken.

While staying at the Malibu Dreamhouse, the couple posed for a photo near one of the home's many bright pink walls.

In another photo, their son Miles Theodore, 4, strummed on a guitar while wearing the same denim vest as his dad.

Teigen and Legend's daughter Luna Simone was pictured wearing a bright pink bucket hat and dress, and even borrowed her mom's pink pumps for the photo.

The Cravings cook book author also shared a video of herself preparing to skate at Barbie's roller disco, which was located on the lawn. She even borrowed Barbie's famous yellow skates.

Meanwhile, inside the Dreamhouse, their son Miles was seen having a blast trying on Ken's cowboy hat and boots and dancing in what appeared to be a dressing room.

Legend and Teigen recently welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander, via surrogate. They are also parents to Esti Maxine, as well as Luna and Miles.