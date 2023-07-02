Prominent YouTube star Jo Linder passes away suddenly at age 30

Fitness expert and YouTube celebrity Jo Linder, passed away at the age of 30 after experiencing neck problems.

One of the most well-known fitness influencers in the world, Jo, also known on social media as Joesthetics, has 940,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The German bodybuilder was living in Thailand these years, and had shared a video about life from there, reports Metro UK.

He was well-known for his workout tips and diet plans.

His girlfriend Nicha confirmed the news of his death via Instagram. She told that the bodybuilder has died from an aneurysm.

Paying tribute to her late boyfriend Nicha said, he was an ‘amazing’ and ‘incredible’ person.

She shared a picture of them captioning it as, “Yesterday he passed away by aneurysm... I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me...

then..we just lay down and cuddled..waiting for the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. then this just happened too fast.. 3 days ago he kept saying that he had pain in his neck .. we not realize it… until it too late.”

She also revealed that he cared a lot about his fans, adding that he never gave up even when feeling no motivation.



He was aware of the fact that he’s being followed by more than nine million people and they all need him motivated, she added.

Fans poured in tributes and condolences.