Dolly Parton expresses disinterest over creating her own AI hologram

Dolly Parton has recently expressed her disinterest over creating her own artificial intelligence hologram.



Speaking at a press conference via Independent, the seasoned musician, who is going to release her first “rock ‘n’ roll album Rockstar” discussed about doing a show creating her own AI hologram like Abba did in their Abba: Voyage concert.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” said the singer.

Parton continued, “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

Elaborating on her disinterest, Parton stated, “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here forever…”

“I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here,” she added.

Elsewhere in the conference, Parton mentioned she wanted to collaborate with Mick Jagger because her husband Carl Dean “loves him”.

“I wanted him to sing on ‘Satisfaction’ but he wanted something new and different, which I don’t blame him for that, so I wound up singing that with Pink and Brandi Carlile,” admitted the singer.

Parton mentioned, “We kept looking for the right song and he was doing an album in LA, and he did some stuff in Nashville, and I kept missing him everywhere. I ran him around like a high-school girl.”

Meanwhile, Rockstar is slated to release on November 17.