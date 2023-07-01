Tom Holland wants the world to know how much he ‘loves’ ladylove Zendaya

File Footage

Tom Holland wants to tell the world how much he loves his girlfriend Zendaya after keeping his romance under wraps during initial days of relationship.

In a chat with Us Weekly, a source said that the Avengers star feels “really proud” to call the Euphoria actor his “girlfriend” after years of keeping silence about their romance.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” the source said of the lovers. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives.”

“It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation,” the insider added.

The source went on to share that their relationship was something both actors “preferred to keep to themselves” because of their lives in the spotlight, until now.

“That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the source noted. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

Earlier, in an interview with Radio Times, Holland dished on how overwhelmed he has been by his gritty role in The Crowded Room but he had Zendaya supporting him.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star talked about starring in a psychological thriller and how filming it impacted him personally while hailing his ladylove for putting up with him.

He said, “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough.”



