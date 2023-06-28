YouTuber takes 8-foot-tall 'iPhone 14 Pro Max' on New York tour

As the world progresses and strives to create easily portable devices and technology, one YouTuber has taken the opposite route and successfully developed an 8-foot-tall iPhone 14 Pro Max.



YouTuber Mattew Beem caused a stir online after posting a video of a fully operational, giant iPhone he built from scratch. The model of Apple's highest-specced phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is astoundingly 8 feet long.

In his video, he wheeled the phone around New York in a cart to demonstrate its features.

The display of the device has been constructed by utilising touch-enabled television screens that are connected to a Mac Mini. In addition, Beem equipped his amazing invention with a volume control and a music button, NDTV reported.

Beem explains how to build such a massive iPhone in the YouTube video that was uploaded to his channel. He starts by constructing the massive device's sturdy metal frame, which serves as its framework.

Next, the YouTuber imitates the shape of the iPhone by giving his device a matte finish to reflect light and include functional buttons.

For the device to have a sense of realism, Beem and his team concentrated on the display and gave it a laser.

The iPhone can run the same apps that are frequently used on Mac Mini devices. Additionally, despite its enormous size, it provides a seamless user experience.

Furthermore, the enormous phone has cameras as well, including a selfie camera up front. However, Beem demonstrated how challenging it is to take a selfie with his gadget. While he jumped to put himself in the frame, he asked one of his teammates to press the camera button.

With his efforts, Beem was able to surpass the previous record set by ZHC, a different YouTuber who constructed a 6-foot iPhone in 2020.