‘Can’t wait for his return’: John Boyega reveals Jamie Foxx is ‘doing well’

John Boyega reveals that co-star Jamie Foxx has 'finally picked up the phone' and talked to him, adding that he's doing well

During the Hollywood premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone, the 31-year-old Breaking actor spoke about missing Foxx and disclosed that he had recently spoken with the 55-year-old actor on the phone. Foxx has been recuperating after experiencing a "medical complication."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, he said, “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

Co-producer Datari Turner also talked about Foxx’s recovery, saying, “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

During the movie premiere of the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, Boyega had expressed his desire to wish Foxx a speedy recovery and mentioned that he had been attempting to contact him last week.

"I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!" the Woman King actor told Entertainment Tonight.

He added, "I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best."