Princess Charlotte shows 'clear signs' of becoming Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is turning like Kate Middleton with every passing day, notes expert.

The young Wales Princess is an epitome of her mother's grace and is careful with her choices in the family.

Body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk about the 'bestfriend' like bond between the mother-daughter duo.

Claiming Charlotte is closest to her mother, Ms James notes: “As Charlotte gets older there are some clear signs of not just mother-daughter bonding with Kate but also friendship signals, too.

“It’s not unusual for a mother and her daughter to describe themselves as friends or even enjoy being ‘best friends’ but where Kate and Charlotte are concerned that specific bond might be more necessary than it is for others as being a top-tier royal can be an isolating experience and we all saw how much the late Queen always cherished the unique equality of her mother-daughter bond with Princess Anne.”

The expert also shared that Charlotte does not hold back from constantly “keeping her brothers in check”.

This “hints that Charlotte will become a source of companionship and support for Kate in the Firm” in the future.