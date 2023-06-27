Tom Holland shares how his carpentry skills made Zendaya fall in love with him

Tom Holland has recently shared how he won over Zendaya via his carpentry skills.s



In a new interview with Unilad, the Spider-Man star revealed how his love for carpentry had impressed the actress during the early days of their relationship.

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he confessed in a Unilad’s Get A Job! video series.

The Crowded Room actor explained, “I love it. I’ve made my mom’s kitchen table. I made my mom’s office. I’ve built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad.”

Tom also disclosed that he used his handyman talents to fix the Euphoria actress’ broken door.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship,” stated Uncharted actor.

Tom mentioned, “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you’.”

“And now, we’re in love,” he added.

Earlier this month, Tom quipped about not having “rizz” known as “charisma” while he admitted that it’s of use because now he is dating Zendaya in a BuzzFeed video.



“I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz,” he stated.

Tom further said, “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.”

“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” joked the actor.