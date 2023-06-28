Woman lagging behind peers as a teen to graduate with honours

This picture shows Chloe McRoberts. — BBC/File

At age 16, a woman who was unable to read or write graduated from the university with first-class honours. Later this week, Chloe McRoberts of Ayr will graduate from Glasgow Caledonian University with a social work degree.

Prior to leaving school without a diploma, the 26-year-old had trouble at school with "erratic behaviour" and had access to learning support. She had to start over from scratch at a project supported by the council, and she now hopes to help other kids.

McRoberts told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I'd realised I was dyslexic when I was around about primary three. And when I got to about primary six, my dad had passed away, which only made things harder."

She continued: "I always had problems in the classroom, without just it being reading and writing and numbers. My behaviour was quite erratic and I was later diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)."

She expressed frustration with her inability to work in the classroom during secondary school, saying that things made sense in her head but producing the work did not.

"It built up so much frustration inside of me," she said.

While her mom even quit her job to support her daughter, McRoberts withdrew from school due to a lack of qualifications, but received support at South Ayrshire Council's Learning Shop project.

"They took me right back to basics," she said. "Things like learning the alphabet, going over nouns and adjectives, even things you wouldn't consider — like building up the muscle strength in my arm to be able to write."

She felt she had lagged behind her friends, but she was going to make up for it.

McRoberts said: "I knew I had the drive to go to university but it did seem so far away. It took me over 10 years to get there. I am proud of myself, most definitely."

Moreover, McRoberts currently works on a disability team that helps children across several schools.

"I also learned British Sign Language and I'm qualified in it too and I hope to eradicate that barrier for people as well," she said. "I do hope to make a big difference; that is the plan."

While discussing her graduation later this week, she said that the moment will be "emotional" and "surreal".

"I believe my dad will be incredibly proud of me too, and I believe he'll be there with us," she added. "It'll be an amazing, amazing day."