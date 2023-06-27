Cardi B sets the record straight about cheating allegations made by Offset

Cardi B and Offset have previously been embroiled in scandal when he cheated on the rapper in 20

Cardi B has addressed her husband Offset's allegations that she was unfaithful to him. The 30-year-old Up rapper responded to her husband's Instagram Story from Monday, which has since been deleted, that accused her of cheating.



To kick off a Twitter Space conversation, Cardi B sang a portion of the initial verse from Keyshia Cole's I Should Have Cheated.

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. The WAP rapper added that her husband is “spiraling”.

“Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B,” the singer said, adding that due to her fame, she cannot cheat on her husband without it being public knowledge.

She added, "Please boy, stop acting stupid… Don't play with me.”

Cardi B and Offset, who started dating in February 2017, were embroiled in a scandal in January 2018. This was just two months after Offset had proposed to Cardi, and video evidence of him cheating on the rapper emerged.

While Offset refused to make any comments on the matter, Cardi opened up about it in a tweet and said that she would rather work things out with her partner than start a new relationship and “get cheated on again.”