Margot Robbie, Gerwig convinced Mattel CEO to keep controversial scene in 'Barbie'

Mattel's president and CEO, Richard Dickson, personally traveled to Barbie film's set in London set to express his concerns about a particular scene he felt was not in line with the company's brand.



In a recent cover story by Time magazine, new details about the production of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie have emerged.

Both Gerwig and lead actor Margot Robbie were able to convince Dickson to keep the scene in the movie by performing it for him live on set.

“In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon we are going to honor the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things—if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it,” Robbie said.

“So you might as well be a part of that conversation.”

While the specific scene in question was not disclosed, Dickson's involvement highlights that the upcoming "Barbie" movie aims to be more than just a sanitized tribute to the iconic doll. As indicated in the film's trailer, it intends to cater to both Barbie enthusiasts and those who may hold reservations about the brand.

During the early discussions with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, Robbie emphasized that her vision for the Barbie movie included addressing both on-brand and off-brand topics. Robbie expressed the importance of acknowledging certain aspects to honor the brand's legacy, even if they might be controversial.

Additionally, the film aimed to convey that there is no singular way to be Barbie, ensuring that Robbie's portrayal was not the sole representation.

The highly anticipated Barbie movie is set to release on July 21 and has already generated excitement, with Ynon expressing enthusiasm for potential future installments.

Barbie will be distributed by Warner Bros.