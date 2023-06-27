Sidhu Moose Wala's killers confesses their next target to be Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Goldy Brar says 'it's not just about Salman Khan'

Sidhu Moose Wala's killers have confessed that their next target is Salman Khan.

Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Goldy Brar has not just unveiled their next target but has also confessed the killing of Sidhu.

However, his location is still untraceable, but he has made a confession saying: "Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed. Personal reason behind Sidhu murder. It was a group task. Sidhu enjoyed unnecessary power, and he was taught a lesson.”

Brar, while talking to India Today, also stated: “Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. “

“Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know.”

A few days back, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also admitted receiving death threats in the form of voice notes by the same man. He filed a complaint to the Delhi Police, after which he was provided with some extra security too.

While addressing to the media, the Blue Eyes singer said: “I’m scared. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.”

On May 29, 2022, Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified men. Later, reports came out claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed him, reports Pinkvilla.