Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'under delivery' makes then unpopular in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed by Hollywood.
The couple is reportedly repulsing all the A-lister celebrities after they get dropped by Spotify.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo: "They look like a one trick pony over at Netflix with their reality show. That's the only successful title they [have] over there so far."
The expert goes on to note that the celebrities are "distancing themselves" from the Sussexes.
"Celebrities and companies are distancing themselves from the Sussexes because they do seem to be a flop. They do seem to bring a lot of drama wherever they go and overpromise and underdeliver,” she notes.
This comes as Netflix’s ‘ultimatum’ towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is making rounds on the internet. With the loss of Spotify, it is conjectured that the Royal couple will also be dropped from their multi-million dollar deal with content giant Netflix.
Meghan Markle was also expected to sign a deal with Dior- rumours of which have also been snubbed.
