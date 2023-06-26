Meghan Markle blasted for 'dodgy claims of racism' against royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out by from former Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Sir Trevor Phillips for their "unforgivable" claims.



King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan have received fresh backlash from a human rights champion.



Andrew Bolt, Sky News host, claims that former chairman of Britain’s EHRC Trevor Phillips has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for pushing their "dodgy claims of racism" against the royal family and the media.



“He says: ‘They could have been a beacon of discovery and reconciliation! Instead, they completely squandered a golden opportunity to show everyone what this country is really like in matters of race,” according to Bolt.

Phillips went on to say: “They could have made things different for millions of people, and they chose not to; that’s unforgivable.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their side of the story about life in the Royal Family in their explosive tell-all interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey months after quitting their royal jobs and relocating to the US.

During the chat, the couple spoke about their relationships with other royals, racism and how their mental health suffered while living in the palace.

One of the biggest allegations from the interview was that there were "several conversations" within the royal family about how dark Meghan and Harry's baby might be.

Meghan, who spoke with the interviewer for most of the interview before being joined by Harry, claimed: "In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."