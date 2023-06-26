Porscha Coleman says Jamie Foxx is doing well, resting and recovering

porschacoleman/Instagram

Actress Porscha Coleman recently gave an update on Jamie Foxx's health." Jamie is in good health, she claimed.

Due to an unspecified medical complication, Jamie Foxx has spent the past two months in the hospital.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porscha explained that the health update shared by her was obtained from people ‘very close to Foxx.

She told the publication that his co-star was doing fine and resting. “He’s well and he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

The 37-year-old stressed that Foxx always valued his privacy, and so should everyone else.

She revealed that she reached out to Jamie’s family after hearing about the news of Foxx being hospitalized.

She also expressed his confidence in Jamie’s dealing with his medical condition stating, “How Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it.”

The actor’s first-ever health update was from Jamie’s eldest daughter Corrine Fox in her since-deleted Instagram post in April. She revealed about her father’s unspecified medical emergency but later deleted it, reports Pagesix.

Mike Tyson claimed in May that Foxx had suffered a stroke but his claim wasn’t verified.

The Oscar-winning actors' representative recently alleged that medical emergency was caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.

Corrine revealed in May that her father was out of the hospital.

Pagesix reports that father-daughter duo is preparing for a new game show for Fox, “We Are Family.”