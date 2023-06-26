Adele claims she looks “insane” in her new concert special

The 35-year-old singer says her makeup came off in the Colosseum's auditorium because of the intense heat

British singer Adele has warned her fans that she will appear to look “insane” with a “melted” face in her new live concert special. The 35-year-old singer says her makeup came off in the Colosseum's auditorium because of the intense heat.

She revealed that it happened on the first day of her recording for her highly anticipated live film which will focus on her Las Vegas residency. She was left quite stressed by “four inches” of concealer and facial powder coming off due to the humidity.

She is now suffering from the opposite end of the weather spectrum as she lowers the air conditioner level to nearly zero so she can keep cool before and during her show which will last around 100 minutes.

Addressing the crowd at Ceaser’s Palace, she claimed: “You should have seen the f***ing state of me last Friday night, right? The air conditioning wasn't right. It had been raining, it was humid. My fans weren't working on my stage. You can't see them, but they're built into my stage.”

She continued: “I had no face of makeup (about this point) in the show. It all melted off and we are filming this little run of shows. So I looked insane. I looked like I had been dragged through a bush, twice.”