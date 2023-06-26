Mel C hints at Spice Girls reunion with power-packed performance at Glastonbury

File Footage

Melanie C alluded that the Spice Girls, along with Victoria Beckham, would reunite at Glastonbury for a powerful performance.



Speaking to BBC News, the singer said that all five girls, including Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, apart from her and the fashion designer, would “like to play at Glasto.”

“All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth,” Mel B said. “Like I said to the audience [on Saturday night], doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?’”

Speaking of her girl gang, who haven’t performed on-stage together in 11 years, she noted, “They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.””

“So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth,” she continued.

Mel C went on to add that the issue with the group is not that they are hesitant to come together but that the “timing” should be right.

Also, she said that the prospect of doing Glastonbury together was “quite daunting” because “some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.”

This comes after Mel B spilt to The Sun that the Spice Girls are coming together for the first time in 11 years for a surprise new project.

Mel B refused to share any kind of details about the project, however, she did say that fans of the group can expect an announcement anytime soon.

She told the publication, “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.”

“What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she added.

On Beckham rejoining the group, Mel B said, “She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she's got a bunch of kids.”

“So it's just about finding the right time and we've managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon,” she added.