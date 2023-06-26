Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez still in contact after Amber Heard trial?

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez played crucial role in winning his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard last year.
Camille emerged as star for playing a pivotal role in securing the victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
According to a report by Nicki Swift, Camille and entire Depp trial team are in continuous contact with him.
They are reportedly in contact via a group chat and occasional phone calls.
Camille told People magazine recently, per Nicki Swift: “The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often.
"There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year.”
Prince Harry is allegedly unable to accept his lowering popularity adoration and public life
The hitmaker was emotional during his performance as he struggled with his Tourette's symptoms
As King he has to be careful because they are toxic
Nicola Peltz shared a sweet throwback to her wedding with Brooklyn Beckham along with her sweet message
Rajpal Yadav has a daughter with his late first wife
Timothee Chalamet has positive influence on his rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner, insider