Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez still in contact after Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez still in contact?

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez played crucial role in winning his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard last year.



Camille emerged as star for playing a pivotal role in securing the victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to a report by Nicki Swift, Camille and entire Depp trial team are in continuous contact with him.

They are reportedly in contact via a group chat and occasional phone calls.

Camille told People magazine recently, per Nicki Swift: “The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often.

"There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year.”