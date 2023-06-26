Princess Charlotte can do THIS before she becomes 'Spare'

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have to follow certain rules to stay public favourites.

The Wales children, who fall in the line of succession after their elder brother Prince George, are expected to become full-time royals when they grow up.

Speaking about the tips the siblings could adopt to stay popular, Royal expert Richard Eden notes: "From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.

"This path for the young Princess would be in keeping with her grandfather, King Charles III's, vision for a slimmed-down monarchy."

Meanwhile, journalist Camilla Tominey also spoke about younger brother Prince Louis' role in the Royal Family.

She told The Telegraph: "[William and Kate] don't want history to repeat itself and Prince Louis seem like a royal hanger-on and go down the Duke of York path."