Special Olympics: Pakistan’s gold medal tally increases after Safeer Abid win

Safeer Abid won cycling event by covering 10km distance in 23 minutes and 2.02 seconds. — Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s gold medal tally rose to 10 as athlete Safeer Abid won the cycling race in ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Germany.



Safeer Abid grabbed the gold medal after he won cycling event by covering 10km distance in 23 minutes and 2.02 seconds.

Pakistan's Madeeha Tahir won the silver medal in women's cycling race.

Madiha bagged a silver medal in the 500m Time Trial while Amina Rashid won bronze medal in cycling.

Pakistan won silver medal in futsal competitions, wherein Oman defeated Pakistan by six goals to three in the final match.

The country also won the silver medal in the Bocci competition.

A day earlier, Pakistan won two gold medals during the ongoing special olympics in Germany.

Pakistan’s athlete Muhammad Luqman had won the gold medal in the 100-metre race while powerlifter Habibullah bagged the gold medal in the 83kg category for the deadlift.

Luqman won the race by covering the 100-metre distance in 15.21 seconds. He also clinched the silver medal in the long jump event. Habibullah, however, bagged silver medals in bench press and combined weight.

Mirwaiz won silver in the 3,000m race. He completed the distance in ten minutes and 11 seconds.

Pakistan hockey team won bronze by beating Paraguay 3-2 in the game for the third place. This is the first time that Pakistan is featuring in hockey.

In swimming’s 50m freestyle, Hasan Patel won bronze when he clocked one minute and 3.93 seconds. Sadia Junaid won silver medal in tennis women's singles.