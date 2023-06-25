Meghan Markle would ‘never have been enough’ for idol Princess Diana

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that there is ‘absolutely no way’ Princess Diana would’ve liked Meghan Markle had she been alive today.

These allegations have been presented by the author of the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, Angela Levin.

In it she suggested that the couple only put forth the idea of renaming themselves Spencer, to divert attention from their Spotify blunder.



“I think it’s a load of nonsense actually,” Ms Levin admitted to Dan Wootton during one of their interviews.

According to Sky News, “I think it’s another thing when something is on the front pages about them, they come up with something else so that they can divert the discussion.”

“I think it’s nonsense. What’s it going to be the “Duchess of Diana .. Diana II.”

During the course of the chat, Ms Levin also questioned Meghan’s motives for this, and said, “Why would they do that. They’re smart people. She’s never seen Diana, she’s never known her.”

“She did lie flat and pray to her once when she went to visit her grave. But that’s about it.”

She also went on to not how there is ‘no chance’ that the People’s Princess would’ve “been good enough to her (in Meghan’s eyes) if she was still alive.”

There is no doubt that “Diana would hate her because she very much supported the monarchy.”

Especially since “She said to both of her sons that this is very important that we keep (the monarchy) going But Harry’s been told not to by Meghan.”