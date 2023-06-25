Gal Gadot shares update about 'Red Notice 2': 'I already read the second...'

Gal Gadot will be next seen in 'Heart of Stone' with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has finally shared an update about her action film Red Notice 2.

A few days ago, Gadot attended Netflix’s Tumdum 2023 event in Brazil for her upcoming action-thriller film Heart of Stone with co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.

While promoting the film, she took a few minutes to speak about Red Notice 2. She made it clear that she had already read the script for the sequel and that the entire team was excited about it.

“We’re all talking about it. I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s wohoo! We’re all very excited about it”, stated the Fast Five actress.

The statement hints that the makers have planned something and that the shoot is about to commence soon.

According to Collider, producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia said that they are trying to make Red Notice 2 and 3 back-to-back, but there is a possibility that they might delay them both.

Red Notice was an outstanding film on Netflix that was released unexpectedly. As soon as the film came out, it made it to the list of the top 10 movies in 94 countries worldwide.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice featured Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Renolds in lead roles.