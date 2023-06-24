Kate Middleton dons a 'large hat' after being mocked over 'Dumb Little Hat'

Kate Middleton's red hat that she donned at the Royal Ascot evoked memory of an article published in 2020 where she was criticized for snubbing Meghan Markle during the last royal engagement of the Duchess of Sussex as senior member of the royal family.

"Imagine Being Rude in This Dumb Little Hat," read the headline of the piece which drew criticism from hundreds of royal supporters.



Meghan Markle has been accused of drafting the article criticizing Kate Middleton.

A royal expert went on to claim that Meghan provided bullet points for the report as the author of the report embellished the piece against Kate.

The journalist, who wrote the piece mocking Kate's "little hat", was also been accused of harboring a strong dislike for Princess of Wales.

The wife of Prince Harry, the expert, claimed regularly shared grievances about her sister-in-law with the editors of the website which published the article critical of the future Queen consort.

The claims made by Emily HRH could not be independently confirmed but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested in their Netflix documentary that Kate and her husband Prince William had a major role behind their decision to step down from their royal duties.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, have not directly targeted the Princess of Wales in their media appearances despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex has come down hard on his own brother William in his book Spare which came out earlier this year.