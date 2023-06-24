Having no choice, content creators embrace AI despite job threats

This representational picture shows a group of people using AI. — AFP/File

A number of digital content producers have openly embraced artificial intelligence (AI), which was harshly criticised by tech experts and the technology's creator for potentially destroying the world and making the majority of people jobless, for a future they see as both inevitable and exciting.

Workers from a variety of sectors are debating whether artificial intelligence will make them obsolete,

Seth Martino, a fatherhood and fashion content creator, said his top priority for learning more about AI tools was to attend panels at VidCon, an annual gathering of online brands, executives, and creators of digital content.

"It was just like AI hit the ground running and people are really working hard to capitalize on it so they’re creating all these apps around AI, but there’s people that are still like, ‘Wait, what does it do and how do we use it?’" Martino said. "I want to ride that train, too, and so I want to learn the most powerful way to use it effectively."

Generative AI tools are gaining popularity among digital content creators, with YouTube videos receiving over 1.7 billion views this year. Many creators are excited about incorporating AI into their work, while others worry about AI potentially taking over their jobs, NBC reported.

Kevin Allocca, head of culture and trends at YouTube, said public interest in such tools has accelerated dramatically over the past six months.

"Everybody is interested in this topic right now and what the implications can be," Allocca said. "There’s a lot of interest in how it can help with workflows and translations and that type of stuff, which is a little less central to the viewing experience, but a lot of people are trying to figure out what it means for their particular form of creativity."

That sentiment rings true for YouTube livestreamer Myth, whose real name is Ali Kabbani.

Kabbani highlighted AI tools as powerful for creators, boosting productivity by reducing time spent on tedious tasks like video editing. According to him, such tools lower barriers to entry for content creators, eliminating the need for learning or hiring an editor.

He said, "People that are getting into content creation, now more than ever, are going to be more competitive because of that, and they’re going to have a better chance of becoming more solidified content creators because of that."

Meanwhile, creative director of Superdigital, Liam Trumble, suggests AI can assist creators in business aspects like brand negotiations and invoices, but he also cautions that it's not perfect and requires external evaluation.

Moreover, Samir Chaudry, cohost of "The Colin and Samir Show," encouraged team members to use AI in their daily jobs, using tools like Descript, AutoPod, and Midjourney to expedite post-production processes.

He believes AI could shape human interaction's future, despite potential discomfort in exploring uncharted territories.

"My prediction is that I think we’ll see a rise in live performance. I think stand-up comedy will be more interesting to watch. I think plays will be more interesting to watch. I think collective human experiences like going to the movies will be more interesting," Chaudry said.

"In a year or two when a lot of stuff is altered or generated by AI, we will value human perspectives in a way that we maybe have lost touch with," he added.