Government redoubles efforts to woo overseas Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar ⁦(centre) during an interaction with members of the Pakistani community in the US at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC. — Twitter/@PakinUSA

As an unannounced response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) campaign to win over Pakistani expatriates in its favour, especially in the US, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has reiterated the importance of overseas Pakistanis and cautioned them to not buy into the "baseless anti-state propaganda" being spread on social media.

"Some self-interested elements are trying to divide the overseas Pakistani community and alienate them from their homeland... However, state interests in foreign countries should be prioritised over political affiliations," the law minister said, addressing Pakistani community leaders and dignitaries from different political parties at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Flanked by Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, and local community leader Sajid Tarar, the minister said the most "absurd propaganda" is creating mistrust in the government.

PTI members in the US have been lobbying relentlessly against the government in the country, promoting the narrative of abuse of human rights and persecution — especially after protests that followed the arrest of the PTI chief on May 9 and the subsequent government crackdown on "miscreants".

Furthermore, dispelling rumours that the government was compiling a "list" to prosecute overseas Pakistanis, he said that no such list had been made, nor would any other such action be taken.



Referring to overseas Pakistanis as a "valuable asset", Tarar said: "Overseas [Pakistanis] are a part of us. Our relationship with you is eternal.

"Overseas Pakistanis are the pride of the country and Pakistan is their real identity. It is the common responsibility of all of us to uphold the dignity of Pakistan."

"In fact," he clarified, "Pakistan's prime minister and cabinet members share consider overseas Pakistanis as their assets and are grateful for their sacrifices."

Talking about the violent riots that erupted in various parts of the country on May 9, Tarar said that both major political parties were on the same page.

"The country's history is full of democratic struggle, but the difference between political struggle and sedition and anti-nationalism should be kept in mind," he said.

No civilised society in the world can tolerate an attack on its institutions and martyrs, and the law will take its course to prevent similar possible incidents in the future, the law minister said.

However, he maintained that overseas Pakistanis were being "misled through baseless propaganda".

"Lawful actions are being taken against those who set fire to government property and such miscreants against whom we have clear evidence," he said.

He further advised that before believing any misleading information, overseas Pakistanis should verify it with relevant embassies and institutions of the Pakistan government to thwart the nefarious intentions of those involved in propaganda.

'Counter-productive haste'

Talking about the various suggestions made by overseas community members to ensure their participation in the political process, the law minister said it is the right of overseas Pakistanis to participate fully in the political process.

"However, no one should act hastily and thoughtlessly in this regard," he said, adding that doing so may prove counter-productive and harmful to democracy and the democratic process.

He said that various proposals are under consideration regarding giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and their representation, and consensus of all political forces in this regard will help adopt a better strategy.

Meeting congress members

Tarar also met various Congress members, including Alex Mooney, Jim Beard, Andy Harris and Sheila Jackson Lee. Pakistan-US relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

While talking to the senior official of the State Department Legal Bureau Richard Wyske and his delegation, the minister of law emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation between the two countries, especially the exchange of law students and bringing technology to bear in this regard.

He emphasised increasing the cooperation between related institutions and providing modern law training to the students — a proposal welcomed by the American delegation.

The law minister also interacted with American media representatives during his visit.