Jason Derulo spends whopping $30,000 on son's 2nd birthday bash

Renowned singer Jason Derulo showcased his unwavering commitment to creating an extravagant experience for his son's birthday celebration.
In a recent interview on an Australian radio show, the 33-year-old artist, widely recognized for his chart-topping track "Savage Love," divulged the intricacies of his son Jason King's opulent second birthday party.
When radio host Kyle Sandilands inquired about the cost of the lavish event, Derulo candidly responded, "It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000."
In May, the singer treated his social media followers to glimpses of the shark-themed birthday extravaganza. A video uploaded on Derulo's Instagram showcased the remarkable festivities, which included a grand bounce house, a complete playground, and a ball pit equipped with two slides.
In a playful manner, Derulo jokingly claimed, "building [the playground] with [his] own two hands," but the camera quickly revealed two men assembling the structure.
"Let's go get his reaction!" exclaimed the singer as he showcased his son thoroughly enjoying the various attractions, such as the swing chair, the bounce house, and ultimately, the ball pit.
Among the highlights was a decadent two-tier cake featuring a Baby Shark theme, prominently displayed in the video. The heartwarming scene captured family and friends singing a joyful rendition of "Happy Birthday" to the young birthday boy.
