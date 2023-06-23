Jameela Jamil opens up on not working with brand associated with diet industry

Jameela Jamil has recently opened up on not working with any brand associated with diet industry.



“I’m not interested in yet another project that is going to restrict a woman’s freedom in how she feels and make her feel bad about herself,” said Jameela at Cannes Lions via Deadline.

She continued, “I want her to build her mental health.”

The actress revealed she’s interested to work with those brands that are “helping women sleep better, or move faster, or technology that get mostly advertised on men’s podcasts”.

“I want to remind women to eat, I don’t want to sell diet products that tell women to stop eating,” stated the podcaster.

The Good Place star pointed out that she doesn’t want to be “yet another reminder that women need to restrict and show their discipline via what their bodies look like”.

Jameela believed that the “progress has to be incremental”.

“If you haven’t been progressive throughout the entire history of your brand, that’s okay,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jameela also spoke about her plans to use her podcast and Instagram account to focus on “growing mental health in a way that feels accessible”.