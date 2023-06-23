Prince Harry's mocked over podcast ideas

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they have ended their deal with Spotify, it has reported that Prince Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump for his show.

Writing for Bloomberg's Newsletter, Ashley Carman said the Duke of Sussex presented the idea of interviewing the above mentioned controversial figures about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.

She wrote, "Harry spoke with multiple producers and production houses, these people said, to discuss possible shows. Along the way, Harry listened to various ideas from others but mostly stuck by his own — including one about childhood trauma."

According to Carman, Prince Harry also wanted to have Pope Francis as a guest to discuss religion.

The author of the Bloomberg piece suggested that the Duke's ideas were not deemed feasible because people like Putin and Zuckerberg were are not known from giving wide-ranging interviews about the topics they’re passionate about.

Hundreds of people took to social media to take digs at the second son of King Charles for his idea of interviewing Trump and Putin.

Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify has ended by mutual agreement, the two parties said last week.

The couple have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle´s "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But the two sides said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

Trade title Variety, citing an unnamed source, reported Thursday that Spotify had been expecting more material.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were looking to find a new home for their content, Variety said, citing another source.