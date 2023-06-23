Pakistan, India to be in same group in Champions Trophy

Pakistan hockey team set to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in India — PHF

The Asian Hockey Federation on Friday released the schedule of the Champions Trophy that will be played in Chennai, India from August 3 to 12.

The teams of India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan and China are included in the tournament and all of them are in the same pool.

Pakistan will play its first match against Malaysia on August 3, its second match against Korea on August 4, third match against Japan on August 6, fourth match against China on August 7, and its fifth match against arch-rivals India on August 9.

The final of the event will be played on August 12. Pakistan and India have won the event twice and once jointly in 2018.

The training camp of the shortlisted players for the national hockey team to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy is currently going on at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The Asian Champions Trophy is considered a big event as it serves as an opportunity to prepare the team for the Asian Games 2023 in China, which will begin in September, which are also the qualifying rounds for securing a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It has to be mentioned that recently Pakistan reached the final of the Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman and also qualified for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, even though PHF was facing a severe financial crisis. The Green Shirts lost the final by 2-1 against arch-rivals India.

The PHF is facing a financial crisis in terms of bearing the expenditures of organising the training camps, travelling, boarding and lodging of the Pakistan hockey team in international hockey events and the salaries of players and coaches and other members of the team management. But it is hopeful that the success of the Pakistan junior team in Oman and qualification for the Junior World Cup will make the federal government resolve its financial issues.

The full schedule of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament

August 3 (Thursday)

Korea Vs Japan

Malaysia Vs Pakistan

India Vs China

August 4 (Friday)

Korea Vs Pakistan

China Vs Malaysia

India Vs Japan

August 5 (Saturday) – Rest Day

August 6 (Sunday)

China Vs Korea

Pakistan Vs Japan

Malaysia Vs India

August 7 (Monday)

Japan Vs Malaysia

Pakistan Vs China

Korea Vs India

August 8 (Tuesday) – Rest Day

August 9 (Wednesday)

Japan Vs China

Malaysia Vs Korea

India Vs Pakistan

August 10 (Thursday) – Rest Day

August 11 (Friday)

5/6th Place – 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool

Semi-Final 1 – 2nd in Pool v 3rd in Pool

Semi-Final 2 – 1st in Pool v 4th in Pool

August 12 (Saturday)

3/4th Place – Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2

Final – Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2