Halle Bailey stuns in matching gray ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

Halle Bailey graced the Paris Fashion Week in all gray for Ami Alexandre Mattiussi's menswear show

On Thursday, during Paris Fashion Week, Halle Bailey wore a striking all-gray outfit for the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi menswear show, displaying an air of elegance and sophistication.

The 23-year-old The Little Mermaid alum looked graceful in a sizeable gray blazer paired with coordinating high-waisted flared trousers and a matching top.

She chose a pair of classic black stiletto heels to add some height. The talented singer from Britain completed her sophisticated ensemble with pearl-adorned drop earrings, which sparkled beautifully under the spotlight.

The Part of Your World singer enhanced her stunning features with a glamorous makeup palette that included shimmery lightning eyeshadow and bold eyeliner.

She completed the look by applying a striking plum lip gloss and showing off her sparkling pink nails. Her flawless dreadlocks, styled in a maxi length, cascaded down her shoulders and chest, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Halle has been in the spotlight recently due to her outstanding performance as Ariel in the Little Mermaid reboot. The movie has received the highest fan rating of any live-action Disney movie on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, and Halle has been praised for her exceptional talent.

The live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film also blends CGI animation and features Halle in the lead role of Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy portraying the sea witch Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King playing the character of Prince Eric.