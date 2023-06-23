Alessandra Ambrosio looks uber glamorous as she steps out with daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio treated her fans with a surprise appearance as she stepped out for a lunch date with her daughter and one of her BFF"s.

The longtime supermodel was spotted making her way to Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills alongside with her daughter Anja and her friend, who appears to be YouTuber Matheus Mazzafera.

The former catwalk queen led the charge to the restaurant where the trio were set to indulge in some of the upscale Italian dishes served up by renowned chef Giacomino Drago.

The Brazilian-born beauty looked elegant in a long white sleeveless dress giving a hint of her amazingly toned midriff when she paired the pants with just a cropped white tank top.

Anja, 14, appears to be looking more like her famous mom as she gets into her teen years.

Not quite as tall as mom just yet, the high schooler wore off-white pants that hung low with a black crop top and black sneakers.